by

By Robert Reinfried, Exec. Vice President, CEMA

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports that overall industry orders (bookings) for the first 6 months of 2015 increased 5.78% compared to the same period in 2014, with total orders of $5.72 billion. CEMA estimates industry billed sales (shipments) for the first 6 months of 2015 increased 7.87% compared to the same period in 2014, with total shipments of $5.87 billion.

Unit Handling orders were up 12.33% and shipments were up 11.39%. In the Bulk Conveying area, orders were down 5.51% and shipments were up 1.55%.

CEMA tracks new orders and shipped sales volume in nine classes of unit handling equipment and four classes of bulk handling equipment.

The executives representing CEMA member companies who attended the Fall Meeting expressed optimism for the remainder of 2015. As a result of this optimism, the forecast for a 7% increase in 2015 shipments remained unchanged from March 2015 forecast. CEMA President, Jerry Heathman announced the results at the Association’s Fall Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.