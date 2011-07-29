by

Cincinnati, OH — Intelligrated hired Chuck Harris as vice president of Midwest operations, distribution & fulfillment. Based out of Intelligrated’s Chicago location, Harris will oversee sales, concepting, estimating, engineering and project implementation for the company’s distribution and warehousing clients in the region. “Chuck’s years of material handling industry experience, commitment to customers and leadership capability will be a terrific asset as we expand our business in the Midwest region,” says Royal Smith, senior vice president of regional operations.